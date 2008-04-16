Dual Shock 3, Now Available At My Place

Is there stock of the Playstation 3 Dual Shock 3 controller in the country? I would say this package, which arrived on my front door not long ago, would suggest a "Yes".
I look forward to putting my SixAxis into retirement. Now I just need to get a second one so my other SixAxis doesn't get jealous. Looks like I'll be waiting until the 24th to do that.
According to IGN this US$55 controller is going to set us back AU$100. Looks like another item to add to my GTA4 overseas order (my copy of Dark Sector arrived yesterday, hooray for PS3 being region free).