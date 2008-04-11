New Zealand GTA IV - Is It Unedited?: There seems to be some confusion regarding the state of the "R18" NZ version of GTA IV. With the news that the Australian build was modified ahead of its meeting with the OFLC, and Rockstar's reluctance to specify exactly what's changed, gamers are turning overseas for their fix of the publisher's latest title. We're on its back now to determine the purity of the NZ build, and the second we have news, we'll let you know. Fingers crossed.