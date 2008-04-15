Retailer Confirms: NZ GTA IV Same As Australian Version

Rockstar hasn't exactly been straight with the Australian public regarding how different our version of Grand Theft Auto IV is to the rest of the world's. In fact, the publisher's been incredibly difficult. With its integrity in doubt, gamers have been seeking their copies from overseas retailers, including our close neighbours in New Zealand.

Sadly, it looks like the NZ version is the edited Australian version. Retailer Gameplanet NZ has sent out an email to its pre-order customers informing them of this fact.

We're not sure how it came across the information, just that it has.

We're still waiting for confirmation from Rockstar (which has failed to return multiple emails on the subject), but I'd say it's a safe bet both countries are out of luck.

The email from Gameplanet NZ can be found after the jump. Thanks Dave (via Luke P.)