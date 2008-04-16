New Zealand OFLC Confirms Its GTA IV Same As Australia’s

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

nzoflc_left.jpgTwo days ago I pinged the New Zealand Office of Film & Literature Classification to confirm the status of its version of Grand Theft Auto IV, seeing as Rockstar had yet to reply to my queries (and still hasn't). Since then, retailer Gameplanet NZ was able to provide that confirmation.

If for some reason you're not convinced, the board's information unit got back to me today with the following:

For your information, this Office understands from the distributor that the version submitted to our Office was identical to the version submitted for classification in Australia. This Office has not received for classification any versions of Grand Theft Auto IV other than that classified on 27 February.

Not that it's as big an issue as it once was, as the changes to the game appear to be minor.

Comments

  • Aussie Gamer named G Guest

    *sigh* And I was gonna import GTA IV from NZ, but now, what's the point?

    I hate this end of the world, getting ripped off way too much

  • Joseph Grigg Guest

    The OFLC's main job is covering up the Australian stickers with the New Zealand equivalent. They don't challenge any Australian classification unless there is an admission.

