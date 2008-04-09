Prototype Website Relaunched Today: There's no time for co-op multiplayer, but enough for a site redesign! At least the AUS/NZ version is being handled locally. There's a Flash mini-game involving DNA and base pairs, where you can unlock exclusive media. I spent five minutes with it and parted ways confused. Official site
Comments
I haven't had much luck finding any codes on the site or via Googling yet, but I did fluke a couple just by experimentation.
Swapping 4 and 7 gives a postcard, and 1 and 8 gives a flyer - both mentioning a town in Idaho.
Looks like there's some link between this town and the viral outbreak, but I guess time will tell.
I'm very keen for the game - despite the loss of coop play - but the experience will really hinge for me on the plot. These little skerricks of backstory aren't a bad appetiser, but I want more!
If anyone finds any more codes, post 'em here and share the love!