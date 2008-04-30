The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Queensland, Home To 40 Percent Of Australian Developers

qld_left.jpgA Courier Mail story, posted today, points out that at 48.5%, the Queensland has the highest percentage of game developers in the country and collects 40% of the industry's earnings, or $55 million if you happen to like dollar signs. It's all in the Australian Bureau of Statistics report we talked about not long ago.

The article includes comments from Steve Stamatiadis, creative director at Krome Studios, as to why the state is such a force in the Oz games industry. According to Stamatiadis, Queensland is not only a hotbed of talent, but has the educational facilities and history to back it up.

Stamatiadis also couldn't help but mention that the Wii version of Star Wars: The Force Unleashed is being developed at Krome. He reckons it's "a big honour and a huge marketing juggernaut", two facts we couldn't agree more with.

State leads the industry [Courier Mail, via Sumea]

Comments

  • Aimless Guest

    Poor guys, having to live there...

    0
  • Ben Abraham Guest

    Orly?

    I always thought that the spread was pretty much 50/50 between Qld and Melbourne. Guess that's not quite the accurate picture any more.

    0
  • Matthew Guest

    A bit of irony there in relation to the Auran photo and caption.

    0
  • Nomet Guest

    You said "the Queensland has the highest percentage of game developers in the country"

    it's not "the Queensland" it's just "Queensland"

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles