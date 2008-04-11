Tantalus Makes Develop 100 List

Check out Develop 100. Have a look for Tantalus. Cool, isn't it? I'm not sure about you, but it's nice to see an Australian studio ranked with the best in the world, besides the local branch of 2K Boston/2K Australia (which is marked as US anyway).
True, it's placed 96th on the list, but still worthy of a hearty pat on the back, considering the likes of Relic and Altus aren't far ahead.
There's a short statement from the developer about the news, after the jump.
Tantalus in the Top 100 Melbourne- based Tantalus was listed today in Develop 100's top worldwide developers (based on revenues their products made in the UK in 2007): www.develop100.com
Other data released this week reveals that Tantalus had 3 titles in 2007's '100 biggest sellers' worldwide. The games were Cars: Mater National, MX vs ATV: Unleashed, and Pony Friends. All up during this period, Tantalus titles sold an estimated 1.7 million units, for a combined revenue at retail of approximately $85 million.
To have three titles among the year's 100 best sellers worldwide is a remarkable achievement, and one not bettered by any independent developer on the planet. Not a bad result, and a credit to the small but incredibly talented Tantalus team.
Tantalus is presently hiring across a wide range of positions. More information at www.tantalus.com.au
Yikes, Nintendo is leaps and bounds ahead of the rest