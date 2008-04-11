Tantalus Makes Develop 100 List

Check out Develop 100. Have a look for Tantalus. Cool, isn't it? I'm not sure about you, but it's nice to see an Australian studio ranked with the best in the world, besides the local branch of 2K Boston/2K Australia (which is marked as US anyway).

True, it's placed 96th on the list, but still worthy of a hearty pat on the back, considering the likes of Relic and Altus aren't far ahead.

