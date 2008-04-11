Tantalus Makes Develop 100 List

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

develop100_left.jpgCheck out Develop 100. Have a look for Tantalus. Cool, isn't it? I'm not sure about you, but it's nice to see an Australian studio ranked with the best in the world, besides the local branch of 2K Boston/2K Australia (which is marked as US anyway).

True, it's placed 96th on the list, but still worthy of a hearty pat on the back, considering the likes of Relic and Altus aren't far ahead.

There's a short statement from the developer about the news, after the jump.

Tantalus in the Top 100 Melbourne- based Tantalus was listed today in Develop 100's top worldwide developers (based on revenues their products made in the UK in 2007): www.develop100.com

Other data released this week reveals that Tantalus had 3 titles in 2007's '100 biggest sellers' worldwide. The games were Cars: Mater National, MX vs ATV: Unleashed, and Pony Friends. All up during this period, Tantalus titles sold an estimated 1.7 million units, for a combined revenue at retail of approximately $85 million.

To have three titles among the year's 100 best sellers worldwide is a remarkable achievement, and one not bettered by any independent developer on the planet. Not a bad result, and a credit to the small but incredibly talented Tantalus team.

Tantalus is presently hiring across a wide range of positions. More information at www.tantalus.com.au

Comments

  • Hansel Guest

    Yikes, Nintendo is leaps and bounds ahead of the rest

  • NegativeZero @NegativeZero

    It's an interesting list to be sure, but it's based on retail-only sales in the UK so there are some notable absences. For example, Blizzard should be towards the top of this list thanks to the staggering revenue that WoW generates each year, and I imagine that if you factored in US sales you'd see Infinity Ward and Bungie sitting a bit higher too. Also Nintendo have a really unfair advantage if I'm interpreting this right - the blurb at the top says they're ranked according to the amount of money their products - not their software, their products - made at retail. How much of that number is from software and how much is from hardware? (Or am I wrong completely and Nintendo really have sold that much software?)

    It's nice to see an Australian developer in there though. Would be nice to see more of them too, since there are several great studios in Australia.

  • LimitedTime Guest

    Strange that Tantalus is even on this list. There are several other Australian developers who are achieving at a much higher level. How is this list compiled? Not very accurately evidently.

