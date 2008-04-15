Tell Us Where You'll Be Buying GTA IV

Ah, Grand Theft Auto IV. We love you, we do. We're just not so taken by your undesirable modifications or hefty price tag. Once just the problem of Australian gamers, New Zealand has been caught in the storm as well.
So readers, where will you be buying your copy of GTA IV? Give your top recommendations here, and we'll get the word out.
I feel kind of dirty, encouraging people not to support the local economy, but really, it's hard to be positive when the unmodified game is selling for half the price elsewhere.
All righty: Play-Asia.com are selling both X-Box 360 and PS3 versions of GTA4 for $70.37 Australian.
Shipping racks in at about $4 bucks for a grand total of $75 dollars.
That's a saving of $45 dollars from EB's advertised price of $120 dollars. Hell, chuck in the best shipping you can get and you'll still be saving over $20 bucks.
Also, let me reassure those nervous about online shopping, play-asia is 100% reliable.
Recap:
EB: $120
Play-Asia.com: $75.00
Go-Go-Go