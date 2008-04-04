Wrap-o-matic: Thursday Night

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Puzzle Quest 1.5 Gets Named, Detailed More Puzzle Quest is always welcome. Always.

Ubisoft Announces Tom Clancy's H.A.W.X. The Tom Clancy brand moves into flight sims. Hey, it's going to have four-player co-op, so I really can't complain.

Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved 2 Has Been Rated The OFLC may have its hands tied on the whole R18+ thing, but at least it can surprise us with unannounced games.

Alone in the Dark Delayed My Surprise-o-Meter is registering a zero. Oh no, wait, make that -20.

The Force Unleashed Hits September Just don't hit too hard - I hear lightsabres hurt.

