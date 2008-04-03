The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Wrap-o-matic: Wednesday Night

Zero Punctuation On Army Of Two Yatzhee wants you to know why he doesn't like Army of Two, using funny pictures and fast talking. So business as usual, really.

Crisis Core Review: Zack Fair In Love And War Kotaku reviews Crisis Core. It reviews it all hard and serious like.

Microsoft Puts Lite-On Rumours To Rest No Blu-ray for the Xbox 360, according to Microsoft. I wonder how many four-disc games, such as Lost Odyssey, have to be released before the big M moves to something bigger than DVD. A year? Two?

GTA4 Hands-On: The World is Yours We got our hands on Grand Theft Auto IV. It's criminally fun.

SIXAXIS Discontinued It wasn't pretty enough.

