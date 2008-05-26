The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Win Battle of the Bands Shirts! Excitement!

666glockenspiel_left.jpgWe still have $350 worth of awesome Battle of the Bands T-shirts to give away to one lucky person.

Okay, not lucky. Talented. To be in the running, just come up with a clever band name and send it in to us at tipsATkotakuDOTcomDOTau with the subject line BotB comp. Just make sure you do it before the end of the week!

For more information, and shots of the shirts, hit up the original post.

Win A Battle Of The Bands Prize Pack, Worth $350! [Kotaku AU]

