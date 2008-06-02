The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Battle Of The Bands T-Shirt Competition Winner!

goldenactz.jpgI'm starting to think running competitions is a bad idea. Not because giving stuff away is bad, but choosing just a few winners out of many, many entries makes me cry. Inside.

Our Battle of the Bands comp for $350 worth of awesome T-shirts and tour bag, which ended on Friday, was by far the most popular comp we've run on Kotaku Australia. It was also the hardest to judge, as there was only one prize pack to give away.

But choose we did.

So, congratulations to Benjamin, who sent in his suggestion of "GoldenActz" - in picture form. I think you'll agree it's rather clever... nothing like mixing music with a classic arcade title. Benjamin signed his entry with the rather heart-warming words "i might be drunk right now". Oh, you're a regular charmer Ben!

We'll be in contact soon for your mailing address. Thanks to everyone who entered, we received some very creative stuff. Also massive props to THQ for providing the goods.

Comments

  • Daniel Purvis Guest

    Congrats dude. Love the logo!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles