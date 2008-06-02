Battle Of The Bands T-Shirt Competition Winner!

I'm starting to think running competitions is a bad idea. Not because giving stuff away is bad, but choosing just a few winners out of many, many entries makes me cry. Inside.

Our Battle of the Bands comp for $350 worth of awesome T-shirts and tour bag, which ended on Friday, was by far the most popular comp we've run on Kotaku Australia. It was also the hardest to judge, as there was only one prize pack to give away.

But choose we did.

So, congratulations to Benjamin, who sent in his suggestion of "GoldenActz" - in picture form. I think you'll agree it's rather clever... nothing like mixing music with a classic arcade title. Benjamin signed his entry with the rather heart-warming words "i might be drunk right now". Oh, you're a regular charmer Ben!

We'll be in contact soon for your mailing address. Thanks to everyone who entered, we received some very creative stuff. Also massive props to THQ for providing the goods.