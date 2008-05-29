Wrap-o-matic: Wednesday Night

Ubidays 2008 Direct from Paris, France: Interviews, screenshots and clips for Beyond Good & Evil 2, Far Cry 2, Raving Rabbids, Brothers in Arms and more.
BioShock PS3 Super Official Now Great news for Playstation 3 owners, though I still reckon it's best played on a PC.
Fatal Frame IV Gets A Release Date If Fatal Frame were so fatal, why is there a fourth game? I'm kidding, it'll be scary fun.
