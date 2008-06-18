Blizzard Release 1.12 Patch For Diablo II, Removes CD Check

People still play Diablo II? They must, considering Blizzard continues to pump out patches for its eight-year old title. Whenever I start to think about how impossible this scenario is, I remind myself that people still play Solitaire too. Hey, if a game's addictive, it's addictive.

Along with a reset of the competition ladder, the patch removes the game's ancient copy protection. If this gives you any trouble, Blizzplanet has a fix that should sort you out.

Diablo II Patch Information [Blizzard]