Blizzard Release 1.12 Patch For Diablo II, Removes CD Check

People still play Diablo II? They must, considering Blizzard continues to pump out patches for its eight-year old title. Whenever I start to think about how impossible this scenario is, I remind myself that people still play Solitaire too. Hey, if a game's addictive, it's addictive.
Along with a reset of the competition ladder, the patch removes the game's ancient copy protection. If this gives you any trouble, Blizzplanet has a fix that should sort you out.
Diablo II Patch Information [Blizzard]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink