Greg Bondar Resigns As GDAA CEO

gregb_small.jpgGreg Bondar has resigned from his position as CEO of the Game Developers Association of Australia, in order to "pursue other opportunities", according to an email announcement sent out today. Bondar leaves after just 18 months at the organisation.

Bondar's resignation has come as a surprise to me. I was putting together questions about Game Connect AP after the mini-uproar over speaker fees, which Greg said he'd be keen to answer (though maybe not so much now). To further emphasise the suddenness of his decision, while his last official day as CEO will be July 12, Bondar will be taking vacation leave starting tomorrow.

Regardless, I wish Greg all the best in his future endeavours.

  tsengan

    Well, that's a pity. Another blow to the local industry. How depressing.

    Did he seem like a guy who 'got' the importance of the industry?

