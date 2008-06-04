Wrap-o-matic: Tuesday Night

Resident Evil 5 Not Redesigned After Race Criticism, Says Producer Yeah, I'm sure it had nothing to do with those complaints.

Penny Arcade Adventures: On The Rain-Slick Precipice Of Darkness Review Fun and light role-playing action, packed with Penny Arcade humour.

Hands-On With Street Fighter IV: The Final Arcade Version Does your hadoken have flavour?

Fallout 3 Collector's Edition In The Flesh Great. Fantastic. It won't be stupidly priced though, will it?

Age Of Empires: Mythologies Coming To DS Age of Empires on a handheld console? I'll have to play it to believe it.

First Resident Evil 5 Gameplay Impressions Zombies. Can't live with them and... well, you certainly can live without them.