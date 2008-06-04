Wrap-o-matic: Tuesday Night

Resident Evil 5 Not Redesigned After Race Criticism, Says Producer Yeah, I'm sure it had nothing to do with those complaints.
Penny Arcade Adventures: On The Rain-Slick Precipice Of Darkness Review Fun and light role-playing action, packed with Penny Arcade humour.
Hands-On With Street Fighter IV: The Final Arcade Version Does your hadoken have flavour?
Fallout 3 Collector's Edition In The Flesh Great. Fantastic. It won't be stupidly priced though, will it?
Age Of Empires: Mythologies Coming To DS Age of Empires on a handheld console? I'll have to play it to believe it.
First Resident Evil 5 Gameplay Impressions Zombies. Can't live with them and... well, you certainly can live without them.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink