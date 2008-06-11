Wrap-o-matic: Tuesday Night

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

More Details On Portal 2's Bad Guy Just when you thought Portal's was tres awesome.

Interview: Flagship Studios On Life After Hellgate Launch Ah, Hellgate: London. A futuristic Diablo sounded like a good idea. Where did it go wrong?

Microsoft's Xbox 360 RPG Premiere 2008 Press Conference Round-Up As much Xbox 360 RPG madness as you can handle.

NVIDIA Isn't Afraid Of Console Gaming Why would it be? It designed the chip inside the PS3 and, before that, the original Xbox.

New Neverwinter Nights 2 Expansion In Development One word: Joy.

Ninja Gaiden II Review: Swan Song or Death Knell? Yes, but is there enough blood?

