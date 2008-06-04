Yes, Mass Effect PC Street Date Has Been Broken In Oz

In what's turning out to be a regular occurrence, Mass Effect for PC is available now, a day before its official release. GameTraders Carillon has let us know it's selling the title for $84.95 - a bit less than the $99.95 RRP - though I'm sure if you hunt around you'll find the game in other shops too.

I've got my review copy sitting next to me on my couch, but I'm going to wait until the weekend to get into it. I've played the 360 version to completion, but I know the experience overall is going to be better on the PC. Heck, I was sold way back when Bioware announced there'd be shortcut keys for biotics!