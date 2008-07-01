Diablo III Art, Inspired By Titan Quest

I was going through a bunch of Diablo III screenshots, mourning the possible demise of the Necromancer, when I spotted this shot of a Barbarian character pounding the unlife out of a few skeletons. You'll notice he stands defiant on a circular stone ruin with ancient script imprinted around its circumference.
Upon seeing this image (on the left) I thought I recognised the ruin. So, I loaded up Titan Quest (*ick*), ran into the first town and took the screen cap on the right. Notice anything?
Okay, so they're not identical, but the similarities are hard to ignore. I'm not sure if the ruins in Diablo III serve as a town portal, but if they do, I have to wonder: Is someone from the now-defunct Iron Lore working at Blizzard, or has an artist on the Diablo III team been playing too much Titan Quest?
In all seriousness, it's just a coincidence. This is not another Limbo of the Lost, and it would be silly to suggest otherwise. Just have a smirk and move along!
Note: I'd be first in line to describe Titan Quest as the most shameless Diablo clone ever made, so don't think I'm trying to show Diablo III is doing it here!
I always thought titan quest looked pretty sweet but I never had a rig that could play it. My pc is old, it actually has two serial ports and a parrellel port...*sigh*
I'll go through the grueling process of getting a new one next year.
On a side note I'm slightly worried about Diablo 3. The lack of a potion system concerns me as, sure it was annoying that your inventory was full of potions but it was also the most intense moments when you mash the whole number section from 1-8 when you were getting hammered. It may feel a bit too easy without this system.
Additionally, it seems like they've got the dark feeling to it but the graphical style seems to reminiscent of warcraft to the point I could be playing "Warcraft 4: Heroes"...
Heres hoping that diablo 3 is as awesome as it should be (and it does still look awesome I'll be upgrading for it =)