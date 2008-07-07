Edited Dark Sector Resubmitted, Cleared By The OFLC

No chance for Dark Sector in Australia? Not quite the case. Local distributor AFA Interactive appears to have finally gotten its hands on the toned-down build for the Japanese market (or a custom one from developer Digital Extremes) and coaxed an MA 15+ rating from the Office of Film and Literature Classification.
AFA has yet to announce a release date, but it's fair to say we can expect Dark Sector to hit Australian shelves shortly.
I JUST ordered the US version off of eBay for AU$45
No decapitations, no blood spurts and toned down finishing moves are bound to be rampant in the Australian version of this game, so I think I'll keep my foreign version of the game and all of its gory goodness, if it's all the same to you, Australia.