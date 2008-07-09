It's Official: Fallout 3 Refused Classification In Australia

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Yes, the rumour was true. The Office of Film and Literature Classification has handed an RC to Bethesda's Fallout 3, making it illegal to sell the game in Australia. It's not known at this stage if the ban was for drug use, as the original rumour states, or gore as I was predicting.

I was ready to dismiss the rumour when I first heard it, but my suspicions were raised when Red Ant failed to confirm or deny it. It's not unusual for a publisher to do this, but it seemed particularly odd as Red Ant had no problem in the past commenting about Fallout 3 and the OFLC.

We'll be on Red Ant and Bethesda's backs to see what they plan to do. Most likely the game will be edited to remove the offending content and resubmitted, as AFA Interactive did with Dark Sector.

Even if it is edited, I don't think it'll stop some from importing the title, as was the case with Grand Theft Auto IV after it was censored for Australia.

Update #1: According to Bethesda's Pete Hines, the developer has no comment regarding the ban. [Thanks briosafreak]

Update #2: A leaked OFLC report reveals exactly why the game was banned.

Fallout 3 Game (Multi Platform) [OFLC] Rumour: Fallout 3 Refused Classification Because Of Drug Use? [Kotaku AU]

Comments

  • rabbidraven Guest

    Oh boy here we go.

    I reckon that this'll be the game that finally pushes some gamers over the edge. I mean, looking at the games that have been banned before, i.e. manhunt 2, leisure suit Larry, etc., it has never been something that would cause that much of an uproar, in fact, must gamers probably aren’t even aware/don’t care. Even GTAIV wasn't so much of a problem, as it was soon discovered that the only thing cut was a short cut scene which would not detract from the overall game if it was missing.

    But this... Fallout 3 is massive, definitely one of the biggest games of the year, is going to be a real problem. It sounds like they are complaining about some fundamental things, things which Bethesda may not even be able to remove.

    If this game is edited, or even banned outright, then I hope more gamers will consider importing, and will also let the publishers know so they can apply more pressure to the government to get us a an R18 rating.

    0
  • aladar Guest

    Damn!

    hope it doesn't take them 3 months to edit the game like dark sector..
    Play-Asia here i come.

    0
  • David Fowles Guest

    I've been waiting for a non-shit game to get banned before going nuts on this 18+ issue, and now we have it! Could care less about Gettin' Up and Manhunt BUT NOW YOU HAVE GONE TOO FAR!!!!

    0
  • Defuniak Guest

    I'd say that the OFLC was quicky forgiven for GTA4 because Rockstar had the 'foresight' to edit the content before submitting it for classification.

    It'd have been a very different story had Australians had to wait 3 months for its release.

    So for that reason I really hope (sorry) Fallout 3 doesn't get released here, or at least several months after its worldwide release date!

    0
  • Rowr Guest

    omfg.

    Something has got to happen.

    O well i guess im going to break the law and import it.

    0
  • Ivpiter Guest

    It wasn't for being able to kick the kids in the groin I know that.

    0
  • EG Guest

    Clearly the government would rather I do some harmless legal activities... like visiting a brothel to do hardcore S&M with three smacked out girls, drinking myself senseless while smoking a pack of smokes or watching a DVD that has people getting chopped to pieces with a chainsaw.

    To see a game like Fallout 3 banned is just insane. I and many thousands of people will have to break the law for a game we have waited many years to play.

    I'm honestly disgusted with Australia tonight.

    0
  • GAW! Guest

    the government is paid by the people in the form of taxes; thus the government is employed by the people; thus the government should do whatever the people say;

    and the people want an R18+ rating.

    0
  • Brendan Guest

    Yet another game I import.

    I seriously still cannot believe media is being banned in this fucking day and age.

    And seriously, Morphine? Gordons hazard suit says "MORPHINE ADMINISTERED" every fucking time you get shot. Why isn't that banned?

    This is total bullshit

    0
  • Sirk Guest

    I hope this galvanises the effort for an R rating for games. As other commenters have pointed out, so far it's either been dodgy games given the RC rating or they've submitted a toned down version. I don't think that'll work this time because it's probably been banned for the drug use and a Fallout without drugs is like Doom without a shotgun.

    0
  • GMAN Guest

    ........oh no.... no... no.... NO!!!! WTF!!!! THis shit has gone 2 far.. By not letting fallout 3 in the country they are denying us access to one of the greatest pieces of art ever made... They have NO IDEA what they have started. Its war now!

    0
  • virduk Guest

    Meh.

    Its not like I wasn't going to import it anyway (assuming I decide to buy it).

    0
  • Camb3h Guest

    Ah well, looks like I'll final get to test out the region-free abilities of my ps3. I've always been a bit of a luddite when it comes to importing.

    Seems like people recommend play-asia for this so I'll go check them out. When is the game planned to be released...Woah I'm on the internet! I'll go look myself.

    Cheers!

    0
  • komandoe Guest

    great now i have to import this and knowing some of my pals are now going to get the game from pirates of the high sea.

    this no R rating needs to end we need an r rating hopefully this will be the beginning to people being angry and actually raising the issue with the government so something can b be done.

    0
  • Bob Guest

    @RabbidRaven: You're quite right, this is the game that pushes me over the edge. GTA-IV, I considered importing, but when the content was revealed it wasn't anything that affected the gameplay.

    However, Fallout is and always has been one of the more mature games. Having been a fan of the series for a long time, I've enjoyed being able to pretty much do anything in any content. An open ended world before open ended was in vogue.

    So I guess now it's time to see if the 360 version will be region free (hey, it could happen!) or head off to the UK or NZ (Unless NZ gets an edited Aussie version like GTA-IV)

    For shame, Michael Atkinson. For shame.

    0
  • Thomas Guest

    can we write to someone???

    can Kotaku get a petition together or something that can be sent to whoever keeps rejecting an r18+ rating of games for Australia

    i can guarantee you'll get thousands of signatures
    especially if we get street teams together and go get signatures in the major cities

    i really want to find the people that keep denying games entry into Australia and slap them.
    Most r18 games are less brutal than the daily news

    PLEASE KOTAKU PUT A PETITION TOGETHER SO WE CAN STOP THESE IDIOTS!!!!!

    0
  • mikezombie777 Guest

    Well it looks like I'll be happily breaking the law yet again and import Fallout 3. I absolutely will not tolerate having my entertainment choices dictated by old men in suits. Get stuffed Michael Atkinson.

    0
  • ARGH Guest

    praying for region-free 360 version, otherwise im just going to import it. thanks for the massive inconvenience, Australia!

    0
  • Hobbzilla Guest

    I too will jump that law-breaking bandwagon and do whatever it takes to get my hands on this game. Thank you Office of Film and Literature Classification, you've fucked it again.

    0
  • Stiched Guest

    Fucking hell. I'm so disappointed in our system. On Sunday, I was watching Dexter on ten, and I saw the two bodies cut into dozens of peices unedited, and yet, a game that has drug use is banned?

    Seriously, what the fuck.

    0

