Gizmodo AU Has 10 Playstation 3s Up For Grabs

Have a QR-enabled phone and a burning desire to win a PS3? Then head over to our sister site, Gizmodo AU, and check out its exclusive PS3 competition! Things wrap up on July 4 (this Friday), so there's really no time to dilly-dally!

If you're wondering if your phone is QR-enabled, here's the info you need (taken from the Giz AU post):

... Either a NextG handset from Telstra (you'll probably have to download the software to make it work), or certain Nokia phones (with additional software).

If this sounds like you, hit the link below.

Sony's First QR Code Is A Giz AU Competition To Win 10 PlayStation 3s! [Gizmodo AU]