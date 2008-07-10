The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Is This The Real Solid Snake (Or Old Snake)?

realsnake.jpgYou decide! Gameplayer believes there's more than a passing resemblance. It even went to the effort of doing one of those frame-by-frame morph things in Photoshop.

Where is this Snake look-a-like from? Let's read the post:

I have a brother and he got married recently, so I was at the wedding and there were lots of family members about, some of which I had not seen for years. One man in particular caught my attention. An uncle of mine that had aged considerably since I last saw him - maybe more than ten years prior. I looked at him and thought "I recognise that face and not just as the face of my aged uncle". Then it dawned on me and I found myself thinking "Snake....... Solid Snake?......Snake....What happened............. Snake............ SSNNNAAAAAKE!"

I doubt Kojima went to the effort of travelling to Australia to find the perfect look for Old Snake - I imagine elderly men with mean moustaches are a dime a dozen in Japan. If anything, this guy's uncle is probably a closet Metal Gear Solid 4 fan.

On another note - I wonder if David Hayter can do an Aussie accent...

Real-life Solid Snake discovered [Gameplayer]

Comments

  • scottedgarr Guest

    How can that be possible his got the exact same rinkles, stuble bone structure, mo colour, pimples, nose, smile, eyes and each hair on his head is excactly the same except a bit longer on top for old snake.
    Its him!!!
    your not going crazy.
    or am i?

    0
  • fairplay @fairplay

    This is probably how the conversation went down after he recognised him.

    Uncle: Hey look, your all grown up now!
    Kid: Uhh, do you mind if you put on this bandana and this eyepatch on?
    Uncle: whaa?...

    0
  • Korwin Guest

    His Nose is a little off but other than that hes a dead ringer lol

    0
  • Xylia Guest

    Look up Revolver Ocelot on google image search. One of the pictures that will either be on page 1, 2, or 3, is my friend's father.

    He's perfect for Liquid Ocelot. I shit you not.

    http://i32.tinypic.com/2dgksiv.jpg

    0
  • Solid Snake Guest

    His nose and chin are a bit off, but other than that he looks very similar to me.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles