Is This The Real Solid Snake (Or Old Snake)?

You decide! Gameplayer believes there's more than a passing resemblance. It even went to the effort of doing one of those frame-by-frame morph things in Photoshop.

Where is this Snake look-a-like from? Let's read the post:

I have a brother and he got married recently, so I was at the wedding and there were lots of family members about, some of which I had not seen for years. One man in particular caught my attention. An uncle of mine that had aged considerably since I last saw him - maybe more than ten years prior. I looked at him and thought "I recognise that face and not just as the face of my aged uncle". Then it dawned on me and I found myself thinking "Snake....... Solid Snake?......Snake....What happened............. Snake............ SSNNNAAAAAKE!"

I doubt Kojima went to the effort of travelling to Australia to find the perfect look for Old Snake - I imagine elderly men with mean moustaches are a dime a dozen in Japan. If anything, this guy's uncle is probably a closet Metal Gear Solid 4 fan.

On another note - I wonder if David Hayter can do an Aussie accent...

