Kotaku Australia Originals: You Guys Are Awesome Edition

ausglobe_01.jpgYes, you guys are awesome. Kotaku Australia is quickly approaching the one-year old mark, and in that time its reach, and the size of its community, have grown tremendously.

There's no way this could have happened without your participation, be it an entry to a competition, 500 words on the state of games classification, or an entire essay on how fire mages have had a raw deal in World of Warcraft. Every contribution helps, and I hope to maintain Kotaku AU's position as one of the top gaming blogs in the country, if not the best. So continue sending in tips, making thoughtful comments, pointing out my mistakes and, especially of all, reading.

Now, onto June! Well, back to June.

Last month saw the debut of a unique Kotaku AU feature called Game A Week, where I endeavour to code a new game every seven days, then make it available for free. I've managed three games so far, with a fourth due next Monday. The latest one in development is called "SimMMO" - feel free to have a guess as to what it's about.

If you'd like to check out any of the Game A Week entries, I've linked them here: Game A Week 3: Blockshooter Kotaku AU's Game A Week 2: Zafehouse, The Zombie Survival Simulator Kotaku AU's First Homemade Game A Week: Wizkill, A Roguelike

Age of Conan saw a lot of attention. Horse griefing, small boobs - whatever, the MMO had its time in the spotlight. Rock Band 2 was announced, causing Australians to wonder if EA had forgotten the fact that the first game isn't even out here yet. The publisher also provoked some ill feelings by forcing Australians to use the NZ EA Store to purchase the Spore Creature Creator.

Finally, Shellshock 2 was refused classification, and perks galore were uncovered for Fallout 3.

That's June in a few paragraphs Time to brace ourselves for July.

Hey EA, No One In Australia Cares About Rock Band 2

Girlfriend Plays Age of Conan, Wants Tiny Boobs

Another Perk & The First Ever Fallout 3 Cheat Code?

Fallout 3 CE Exclusive To EB Games? I Don't Believe You!

Shellshock 2 Refused Classification In Australia, No Plans To Resubmit

Rumour: Australian PS2 Price Drop Incoming?

Who's Having Problems With Super Smash Bros. Brawl?

Some Fallout 3 Swag

DJ Uses Castlevania Name, Has Nothing To Do With Castlevania

How Do The Xbox 360 & PS3 Compare To The World's Fastest Supercomputer?

Three Fallout 3 Perks

Fallout 3 Collector's Edition Only A Retailer Exclusive In Australia?

Fallout 3 CE Bobblehead Made Out Of PVC (Trust Me, It's A Good Thing)

What's Infinite Interactive Made With The Spore Creature Creator?

Australians Can Only Buy Spore Creature Creator From... NZ EA Store?

Greg Bondar Speaks About Resignation, Potential Tax Rebate

Pre-Owned MGS4 From EB Games, Just $US 999.95

Finding The Funny In The R18+ Rating For Games Debate

Tantalus Working On 'Unique' Next Gen IP, Funded By 'Top Tier' Publisher

Australia Has Two Different Fallout 3 Collector's Editions? Kinda.

Stores Now Dealing Cocaine In Australia & NZ

Red Tribe Made A Jumper Movie Game?

Meet Scarygirl, The Flashy Lady From Victoria

Jobs On Offer At Nnooo, Developer Of Pop

Age Of Conan: Making Horses Look Bad Since 2008

Intel GM965 X3100 Drivers Are Bugged, Cause Memory Corruption On Dells & Macbooks

  • Duskbringer Guest

    Congratulations Logan.
    Here's to plenty more years to come.

  • HotDamn! Guest

    Kotaku AU - there's just no comparison when it comes to quality international and LOCAL (Woo!) videogame industry commentary.

    Keep up the stellar work Logan.

    Btw, do we/will we have an option for personal avatars?

  • Sharpie Guest

    well done Logan - bloody awesome work over your first 12 months!!!

    and to the rest of the audience, thanks for your loyalty and participation across the site. you're part of the fastest growing gaming communities online in australia - there's about 300 thousand of you reading and interacting on Kotaku monthly.

    sharpie

    i'm the sales dude at Allure Media (the owner of Kotaku Australia) - you can blame me for those (hopefully not too annoying) ads across the site that allow us to afford someone like Logan to write for us!!!!

  • Logan Booker Guest

    @HotDamn!: We're working to get a profile system up and running in the future. At the moment, we're waiting for an update to our backend, but once that's done, expect not only avatars, but a new site design too.

  • Vangalorr Guest

    Wow 12 months already, I had no idea it had been that long.

    @Logan: Definitely looking forward to avatars, a new site design & profiles!

  • Hobbzilla Guest

    Cheers for a bloody good read, Logan (Aussie enough for ya?)

    In all seriousness, I have really appreciated the effort you do go - to give us intelligent, insightful and humerous gaming-related content everyday. Keep it up, mate.

  • mkl Guest

    Although I barely visit the site let alone comment, I'm reading your RSS feed all the time. I hope someone's keeping an eye on those stats too.

    Thank you.

  • Louise Guest

    Well done and congrats. Its been a pleasure reading the site, so keep up the good work!

  • komandoe Guest

    yay go us and now with all this new content coming out for aus edition its only going to get better.

    its a shame though that we dont have the numbers to support a healthy comments section in articles for aus.

  • BrendanT Guest

    its a shame though that we dont have the numbers to support a healthy comments section in articles for aus.

    ------------------------

    This is because of the censoring aspect of 'allowing comments through.' It's all well and good to filter childish posts, but to find that your comment gets added, people have lost interest in the topic because the article is several pages back.

    I really like the aus edition, and it's great to have news thats relevant to us. It's just a shame that it's marred by this one little problem.

  • Hobbzilla Guest

    No reason why we can't change that ^^^

  • HotDamn! Guest

    @Logan: Sweet! Sounds like there's some cool things to come.

    I do like the fluro pink though. Maybe make the whole site pink?

    Speaking of banner ad's...the most annoying one on here in the last 12 months has been the 'space age' pop out window, top right, with the runner(s). I don't even remember what it was for. Guess it didn't work. It did work at being annoying though.

  • Logan Booker Guest

    @BrendanT: Actually, Kotaku US has moderated comments as well. It just has more than one person monitoring them, and one person who does nothing but monitor them!

  • DerangedStoat Guest

    Congrats Logan!
    Local articles are always appreciated, keep up the excellent work!

    @Sharpie: I know the adds are a necessary evil, but please no more Ironman-eqsue site reskins!
    Thanks for the stat tidbit though, 300k is an impressive reader base.

