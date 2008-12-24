EA Titles Hit Steam In Australia

EA and Valve hooked up in North America over the weekend, then continued their dalliance across Europe earlier this week. We can now reveal they've consummated their relationship in Australia, with thirteen ten EA titles now available on Steam.

And the best news? All the prices are in US dollars.

Here's the full list of EA games now on Steam:

Crysis

Crysis Warhead

FIFA Manager 09

Mass Effect

Need For Speed: Undercover

Spore

Spore: Creepy & Cute Parts Pack

While C&C Red Alert 3, Dead Space and Mirror's Edge will arrive sometime in January.

Update: We originally listed 13 titles, but that was because when you search for EA in the Steam store, it lists a Crysis pack and a Spore pack as separate entries, in effect counting them twice. Also, apparently the ill-fated Sin Episodes was the lone EA game on the service when it released over two years, so we shouldn't really count it here.

[Thanks, Cam!]