EA Titles Hit Steam In Australia

ea steam.jpg

EA and Valve hooked up in North America over the weekend, then continued their dalliance across Europe earlier this week. We can now reveal they've consummated their relationship in Australia, with thirteen ten EA titles now available on Steam.

And the best news? All the prices are in US dollars.

Here's the full list of EA games now on Steam:

  • Crysis
  • Crysis Warhead
  • FIFA Manager 09
  • Mass Effect
  • Need For Speed: Undercover
  • Spore
  • Spore: Creepy & Cute Parts Pack

While C&C Red Alert 3, Dead Space and Mirror's Edge will arrive sometime in January.

Update: We originally listed 13 titles, but that was because when you search for EA in the Steam store, it lists a Crysis pack and a Spore pack as separate entries, in effect counting them twice. Also, apparently the ill-fated Sin Episodes was the lone EA game on the service when it released over two years, so we shouldn't really count it here.

[Thanks, Cam!]

  • Blah Guest

    So... eight are currently available, and three to come. What are the other two?

    0
  • David Wildgoose Guest

    Consider it updated!

    0
  • Paul Guest

    All we need now is to get them on the 3Fl site and my iinet will be quota free, otherwise I am not going to a happy chappy. EA/Valve ??Whoever, get them on all the servers at the same time of release. More people will get into ordering them on line if the didn't eat up all there quota. Also more profit goes to the company rather than the stores (don't forget them reselling used games - which earns the company nothing)

    Paul

    0

