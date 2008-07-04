Nintendo Says "No Problems" With Aussie Super Smash Bros. Brawl Discs

According to a Nintendo Australia, we've apparently been spared the problems US gamers faced after the original release of Super Smash Bros. Brawl. The company did admit the dual-layer nature of the game disc had caused issues in the past, but that it hasn't had any reports from Australian users.

The thing is, this statement contradicts comments from Kotaku AU readers who have had SSBB give them less than their money's worth. I can't say I've copped any grief from my review copy, but I might just be lucky.

Regardless, Nintendo Oz recommends you call its support hotline (1300 362 746) if you are experiencing problems, and it'll do its best to fix you up.

