Nintendo Says "No Problems" With Aussie Super Smash Bros. Brawl Discs

According to a Nintendo Australia, we've apparently been spared the problems US gamers faced after the original release of Super Smash Bros. Brawl. The company did admit the dual-layer nature of the game disc had caused issues in the past, but that it hasn't had any reports from Australian users.

The thing is, this statement contradicts comments from Kotaku AU readers who have had SSBB give them less than their money's worth. I can't say I've copped any grief from my review copy, but I might just be lucky.

Regardless, Nintendo Oz recommends you call its support hotline (1300 362 746) if you are experiencing problems, and it'll do its best to fix you up.

  • Darren Guest

    I have had a disc read error 3-4 times since I got mine. That's about once every 2 days. Eject, power off, insert disc and all is dandy again.

    Strange thing is, it'll be working fine, then next time error, when I haven't even touched the disc?!?!

  • NegativeZero @NegativeZero

    Apparently dishonesty isn't just restricted to Nintendo USA / Japan.

  • craigbaldie @KraazyCraig

    on an unrelated note - is it just me or are there meant to be 2 comment boxes here...?

  • cam Guest

    same here as Darren..i've had a disc error probably 5 times now - but always so random. Have to keep ejecting, then turn whole console off at wall, then reboot...kinda frustrating!!

  • r3quinix @r3quinix

    I work at a game store and returned a defective ssbb disc yesterday. It was very odd, slightly discolored and to my mind slightly smaller too. disc apparently loaded very slowly.

  • gurt Guest

    I had two consecutive errors, disc hadn't been ejected from the Wii previously, it was clean, the Wii has hardly been used, and the second time the Wii refused to turn back on. Had to switch it on/off at the wall. I'm sure it'll happen again, too.

