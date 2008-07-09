Wrap-o-matic: Tuesday Night

BioWare's Radical Anti-Piracy Strategy Downloadable content to push back the evil that is piracy?
Gears of War 2 Cryptically Dated By Epic Oh Epic, you're so sneaky!
SCEE Explains Firmware 2.40 Problems, Says Everything OK Now You mean it won't brick my PS3 now? That is good news.
Activision Blizzard Merger Official It's taken months on top of months, but Activision Blizzard is almost reality.
Cannabalism, Slavery and Sex in Fallout 3 As long as they're not combined, it should be fun!
