The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

EA NZ Seems Confused Over Rock Band Pricing

rb_box.jpgThose Rock Band prices for New Zealand? According to Gameplanet, EA NZ "neglected to inform" the retailer that they were unconfirmed. I'm not 100% sure why a publisher would send out pricing info it wasn't sure of, unless someone pointed out how insanely expensive the game and hardware was after the fact.

The end result is the Gameplanet has removed the pricing from its site. But that's okay, because we still have it.

Rock Band price update [Gameplanet, thanks SamStride]

Comments

  • dansdans @Daniel

    Hey EA - I tell you one thing I am not confused about - I wont be buying your overprice game and cheap plastic junk instruments. Talk to me about prices after you have an idea about the current economic state of AU and NZ

    PS - stick your price and instruments up your ass

    0
  • NegativeZero @NegativeZero

    Someone at EA/Harmonix up the chain freaked out, those prices weren't nearly high enough. :P

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles