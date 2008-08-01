EA NZ Seems Confused Over Rock Band Pricing

Those Rock Band prices for New Zealand? According to Gameplanet, EA NZ "neglected to inform" the retailer that they were unconfirmed. I'm not 100% sure why a publisher would send out pricing info it wasn't sure of, unless someone pointed out how insanely expensive the game and hardware was after the fact.

The end result is the Gameplanet has removed the pricing from its site. But that's okay, because we still have it.

Rock Band price update [Gameplanet, thanks SamStride]