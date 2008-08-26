The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Wrap-o-matic: Tuesday Night (With Added GC 2008)

What didn't come from GC 2008: More Final Fantasy XI Changes To Balance Out Player Levels Because people don't like playing games that are impossible to beat.

Quest For Glory II Is Back, Yo The best adventure game ever makes a comeback. A sexy comeback.

Rumour: $US 199 Xbox Bundle With Motion Controller Forget about combatting the PS3, Microsoft has its sights set on the Wii.

AMD Works With EA, SEGA and NHN Games For Hot DirectX 10.1 Action Yes, because DirectX 10 did so much for gaming.

A GC 2008 news explosion: Sacred 2 Impressions Shatter The Language Barrier Leipzig Games Convention Dated For 2009... And That's Final! And Then They Started Breakdancing... Don't Worry, Red Alert Fans, Jenny McCarthy Is Apparently A 'Badass' Tanya Will Diablo III Be Playable At BlizzCon? The Chronicles Of Spellborn: A Different Kind Of MMORPG Rayman Raving Rabbids Arse Party Impressions Diggin' Lode Runner XBLA At Games Convention StarCraft II: Hands-On With The Zerg Wipeout HD One-Year Anniversary Impressions Star Wars: Clone Wars - Saber Rattling Behold, Leipzig's Best In Show Leipzig GC Sets New Attendance Record

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles