Wrap-o-matic: Thursday Night

Blizzard Looking for New Diablo III Art Director Hey, what's this? Will this change Diablo III's art direction...
Diablo III Art Director Quits, Game Remains The Same Looks like that's a no. Anyone looking for a job in game art?
The BioShock PS3 Trailer Do you think it looks better than the PC or Xbox 360 versions?
Frankenreview: PixelJunk Eden There's nothing like getting a few pixels in your junk.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink