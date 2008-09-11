This Is The Only Change Made To Fallout 3

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Seems Pete Hines is quite talkative now! First the news that the Aussie-edited version of Fallout 3 is the only version, and now the one (yes, single) change made to the game to conform with classification guidelines. First, some background from Pete:

The chems in the original Fallout used fictional names...Buffout, Jet, Rad-X, etc. Those all appear in Fallout 3 in exactly the same way as before. We had added a new chem to Fallout 3 and had given it a real-world name, Morphine. Questions were raised about the use of that real-world drug, not only in Australia, but other territories as well.

Even though Australia's a good example of classification gone wrong, I understand it's not the only country with issues. So, what concession was made to appease aging conservatives the world over?

  • Korwin @Korwin

    Thats all it takes to get past the censors eh? I should go stab someone on the weekend and then claim "I wasnt murdering someone I was using Kill-Z!", should keep me out of Gaol no worries.

    At the end of the day the change makes no difference to the game what so ever. While its unforunate that AU censorship laws are so stupid the change doesnt really seem like much to get your panties in a knot over.

    If theyed cut substance use from the game all together then that would have been a problem.

  • dartmerc Guest

    Glad to hear it. Considering all the others have weird names, it would have actually stood out as a bit odd being called Morphine.
    As long as that really is the only change, I'm very much happy.

  • stamperrific @Stamperrific

    Your post makes me a happy man, Logan! I can now buy the game without worrying what Aussie gamers are missing out on..

    ..as to all the silence from Bethesda, I would say that comes down to marketing - they've created a lot of interest and focus on the censorship issue by not laying all their cards out on the table.. by feeding the media scraps, they've generated even more hype for Fallout 3 which will surely boost sales. My 2 cents.

  • moshy @Mick0s

    Drugs are bad. Mmm-kay.
    But only real-world drugs.

  • Lev Arris Guest

    Works for me, soon as I heard it was the same, went out and pre-ordered.

  • Marcus Guest

    All that hubbub over Fallout 3's classification and just this small edit? Wondeful work. When we get the game, we'll just have to remember that Med-X is really morphine.

  • Weresmurf @Weresmurf

    So the whole thing can still be used as is, the whole thing can still be done as it was, it's just taken a name change? But to use a comment much said before, I can commit death, murder mayhem and violence at will destroying life but something giving life is seen as a no no?

    To quote The Stewie Griffin Story...

    "Ironnnyyyyy"

  • Grim Guest

    Cue the mods restoring the game to "how it was intended" then a gigantic scandal here in Oz!

    0
  • Jackablade Guest

    We'd better get a written apology form all those yanks who were bagging us out on the us Kotaku site.

  • Maximus Guest

    It seems to me like Bethesda either realised that there would be vast piracy of this game in Australia or Australian retailers knowing that the honest customers remaining would likely import pressured Bethesda into releasing a universal edition of Fallout.

  • DONAR Guest

    Morgan Webb might want to consider apologising after her bitchy comments on X-Play now.

  • mcderek3000 Guest

    You mean that the most important painkiller prescribed by doctors last century, that was used from WW2 through Vietnam war until today, has to be banned in video games because people used to abuse it illegally half a century ago before heroin was invented by Bayer Pharmaceuticals. If it is to banned in all forms of entertainment, why not ban all the WW2 movies where injured soldiers cry out for more morphine?

  • Sean rollinson Guest

    i agree morgan webb needs to apologize shes lucky thats the only game show on because heaps of americans are hell crazy on this minor topic i wish they had to endure the crappy gta4 like we did we didnt get blood pools in it we aussies always bear the raw end of the stick and for once just cos america had it happen once they have a big cry over something so tiny compared to the whole game experience

  • Gunslinger Guest

    "You mean that the most important painkiller prescribed by doctors last century, that was used from WW2 through Vietnam war until today, has to be banned in video games because people used to abuse it illegally half a century ago before heroin was invented by Bayer Pharmaceuticals. If it is to banned in all forms of entertainment, why not ban all the WW2 movies where injured soldiers cry out for more morphine?"

    Because morphine is still illegally abused and war movies show the actual concequences of reqiring the drug. You don't get morphine until you're seriously fucked up, whereas in Fallout you could no doubt shoot up willy-nilly to top up your health. Kudos to Bethesda to sort the issue out, but I think the Australian classification board are kinda stupid for banning the game simply because it portrays improper use of a real-world drug. I mean come on, GTA San Andreas had crack-heads in it dammit; and the rollie Ryder was constantly sucking on sure as hell didn't have tobacco in it. And wait a fucking minute, there's a cutscene in GTA: SA where Ryder is brewing speed on his kitchen stove! This was all on a perfectly legit copy of GTA that I bought in Brisbane. Makes this and the Hot Coffee nonsense even more stupid.

