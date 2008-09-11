This Is The Only Change Made To Fallout 3

Seems Pete Hines is quite talkative now! First the news that the Aussie-edited version of Fallout 3 is the only version, and now the one (yes, single) change made to the game to conform with classification guidelines. First, some background from Pete:
The chems in the original Fallout used fictional names...Buffout, Jet, Rad-X, etc. Those all appear in Fallout 3 in exactly the same way as before. We had added a new chem to Fallout 3 and had given it a real-world name, Morphine. Questions were raised about the use of that real-world drug, not only in Australia, but other territories as well.
Even though Australia's a good example of classification gone wrong, I understand it's not the only country with issues. So, what concession was made to appease aging conservatives the world over?
Thats all it takes to get past the censors eh? I should go stab someone on the weekend and then claim "I wasnt murdering someone I was using Kill-Z!", should keep me out of Gaol no worries.
At the end of the day the change makes no difference to the game what so ever. While its unforunate that AU censorship laws are so stupid the change doesnt really seem like much to get your panties in a knot over.
If theyed cut substance use from the game all together then that would have been a problem.