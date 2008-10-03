Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

3rd Space Pain Vest Compatible With World of Warcraft

For those keen on a more visceral gaming experience, there is the 3rd Space FPS Vest. The vest features pneumatic cells that deliver a body impact when you take shots in a game. Compatibility has so far been focused on FPS titles, like Crysis, Quake 4, Quake Wars, Doom 3, and Half-Life 2 Episodes. But now word has emerged that the vest is compatible with the world's favourite MMO, World of Warcraft. So if you want to add some sting to your arena efforts, you might want to order one of these vests — though they're currently listed out of stock. Just don't pretend that physical force feedback equates to physical exercise.

