The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

A Quake MMO? id Software's Not So Keen

q3_peep.jpgA Quake-based MMO from id? Yeah, that won't be happening anytime soon. In an interview with Shacknews, John Carmack made it clear there are no racing hearts over massively multiplayer titles at the company, even though it was offered a pretty penny to have a crack:

Saying that id had passed on several offers of "good money" to develop a Quake MMO, Carmack added that the company would not be attempting a similar project anytime soon.

"id has no interest in MMO development", said Carmack, who added that while he is familiar with the technology, he is also "fully cognisant" of the challenges and risks of creating a game in the genre.

I'm not surprised - just look how PlanetSide turned out. If a developer wants to make an FPS MMO, they're going to have to make it something special - preferably without face-melting, ganking and a race of gurgling fish people.

Publishers Chase Quake MMO, Offers Rejected by id [Shacknews]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles