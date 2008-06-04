The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Carmack: Crysis Represents An Unexciting Future For PCs

crysis_left.jpgI love Carmack smack-talk. Or Carmack-talk, if I was to unsuccessfully attempt wittiness. Not only is it honest, but often prophetic. I'm not sure the following comment about Crysis will prove itself in the future, but it's good to know the veteran coder still "has game", as the twelve year-old who keeps kicking the crap out of my car would say:

But in terms of first-person shooters, if you look at something like Crysis and say that's the height of what the PC market can manage, I don't think that's necessarily that exciting of a direction for the PC to be going in the future. With Quake Live, we hope that there's an opportunity for people who've never played shooters to give this a try, and with that, the potential of actually growing the PC gaming market.

This is from an interview over at GamesRadar, where Carmack speaks about Quake Zero, the Quake III Arena-based shooter that will play straight from a web browser. The interview also mixes it up with a few general PC gaming questions, from which came the above nugget.

Is there too much of a "cutting edge" focus on PC games development? Should developers turn their efforts to casual markets and the other advantages of the personal computer? Have your say.

Carmack free Quake [GamesRadar, via Blue's News]

Comments

  • PippinZ Guest

    Accessability doesn't equite to excitement, and Carmack should make this distinction.

    Seems to me that a web-browser game based off Quake 3 Arena won't be new, or exciting, but instead bring a new audience to an already aged game.

  • Lemmingski Guest

    Sounds like Carmack speaks from experience over the ho-hum reception of Doom 3.

  • Obsidian Guest

    That quote was taken out of context. Carmack was talking about the PC market trying to differentiate itself from the console market and how it can be unique in ways that consoles can't touch. Crysis signifies a strong graphics benchmark but fails to be unique with regards to what the PC can be as a platform.

    Taking a game like Quake Live and integrating it with the web and a strong community, it can potentially become something akin to World of Warcraft, which is partially driven by user interaction.

    Unfortunately, the article above was pulled.

  • Spartan 702 Guest

    For those of us who don't have internet at home were once again hung out to dry. Just getting crappy re-mixs from the big consoles and being dissatified with the lack of content. I really don't think anyone truly understands the power of our computers. Higher graphic capabilities, processing rates and the list goes on. Even though i don't have internet computer games like Crysis offer a great deal of difficulty when set right. For those computer lovers i feel your pain.

  • zach Guest

    i agree with carmack that cutting edge graphics and physics and the like are not the most important or exciting things in gaming, but i don't believe improving accessibility is the answer either. i feel that games deserve a more artistic edge to them. if anyone has ever played shadow of the colossus, then you'll know what i'm talking about. but i think that adding the artistic edge will grow the gaming industry far more than anything else. nongamers are far more likely to enjoy a game that isn't photo realistic and isn't apologetic about it either. i've known plenty of people that never thought about playing a game before i put shadow of the colossus in their hands.

