Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

WCG 2008 Day 3: Immunity Goes Down Fighting

After Team Immunity turned heads with their upset progression beyond the group phase of Counter-Strike 1.6, the heat was on to see if they could roll on and take down another big name. This time it was highly rated Gameplay, from Finland, who had some recent top results on the international stage that ranked them as a podium contender.

The Aussies proved once again that they know how to cause a stir, with a win on the pistols round launching the team into a rousing chorus of cheers that pumped them up while deflating the very surprised Finns. On their favourite map, Immunity showed the world they are not to be taken lightly, running out to take a 1-0 lead in the best of three match. Gameplay were visibly shocked, heads in hands followed by a quick exit to recover and regroup. On return, some nasty exchanges in the game chat channel occurred, with the Finns showing some bad sportsmanship toward the dominant frag factor on the Australian team, Ben O'Reilly (BenoR).From this dazzling start, a bigger crowd than ever was drawn to see if the Australians could pull off their biggest upset yet. But it just wasn't to be. Gameplay came back with their A-game and Immunity struggled to find answers. Some flashes of brilliance remained, but not enough to close out the second map they needed, going down 1-2 in the end.

But in defeat there was plenty to write home about. Immunity drew an enthusiastic crowd for their final match, and plenty of those were Europeans who picked up the scent of an underdog with real bite. Yours truly couldn't get close to the team's play zone for the final map, such was the three deep crowd of watchers.

This can genuinely be notched up as the Australians earning some serious respect on the world stage, and their week spent with SK Gaming in the lead up was clearly time well spent.

And whatever else happens... WE BEAT THE BRITS! Whatever the sport, isn't that ALWAYS the way things ought to be?

Comments

  • mav Guest

    haha I know Ben, use to play CS with him in high school before he went pro. Nice work to him and team immunity (met the others last year at egames expo).

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles