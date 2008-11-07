Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

WCG 2008: Immunity Bootcamp with SK Gaming

immunity-skoffice-1.jpgI mentioned late yesterday that I'm here in Germany covering the progress of the Australian teams at World Cyber Games 2008. Thought I'd share a quick 'behind the scenes' moment of Team Immunity CS 1.6 team training with one of the best teams in the world, SK Gaming. Whatever else happens, the guys have had a great opportunity here to spend a lot of time playing a team most would consider in a different league. This should help the Aussies be a 'surprise package' in the tournament, but its also a good start in bridging the divide between the quality of play Australia's best get to experience. Through their new friends at SK, the team has now met many other top teams in Europe this week. Later today we'll find out how this experience has prepared them for the main event...

You see the posters on the wall? That's a bunch of novelty-sized cheques SK has won. The next shot is the other end of the room, along with a crapload of trophies. I even spotted more giant cheques tucked behind furniture! Hit the jump for the trophy shot. sk-trophies.jpg

Comments

  • meep Guest

    Never knew big ol' CRTs were still popular.

    0
  • Seamus Byrne Guest

    plenty of serious 'frames or die' gamers still swear by them. but i'm sure they'll go the way of the dodo on the next upgrade cycle...

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles