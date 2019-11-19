Community Review: Pokemon Sword And Shield

We had a Community Review earlier this week for Jedi Fallen Order, but there's no way the week could pass without getting some judgement on a brand new Pokemon.
Sure, people are still complaining about Bexit. I'm on board with that, mainly because there is a Psyduck-sized hole in my heart that no Naruto-running Lucario can fix. But on the whole the actual game has a degree of liveliness to it and vibrancy that's really pleasing.
Pokémon Sword And Shield: The Kotaku Review
Roughly 10 hours into Pokémon Shield, I stepped into a stadium packed with screaming fans to face off against ghost-type gym leader Allister, a shy and awkward mask-wearing kid.
Pokemon Sword And Shield's Animations Are The Cutest
The game might not have Psyduck, but now that Sword & Shield is actually out in the wild, fans are having a blast with how cute the game actually is.
Some users are still frustrated about the graphics and the length of the game, although reports on the latter are wildly inconsistent. Some users have shown screenshots of them finishing within 16 or 17 hours, while others have taken almost that same length of time to reach the first gym.
In something that's not a huge surprise for the Switch, performance is a little up and down. Dynamaxing as a concept isn't something I'm wholly convinced by, and the loudest voices on social media are a bit mixed about it as well, but the transitions are at least fun to watch.
How have you found Sword & Shield so far? Importantly, which one did you buy, how long have you played so far, and how have you found Galar?
This thing is everything I wanted from a next-gen pokemon game! It's pretty, cheerful, and runs great, the pokemon are all niftykeen, and the characters say shit like 'Mum' instead of "Mom," so it's basically the perfect game.
I'm looking forward into doing some of the co-op dynamax raid thingies, after I grind up a little more so I don't feel like dead weight.
I heard today (for the first time ever) that apparently some people are upset about some things, but I haven't got a clue what the hell they're on about, so obviously whatever is upsetting them all so badly is nothing I care about.
Dont forget that its graphics are up there with some of the best looking PS2 games I have ever seen!