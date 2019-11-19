Community Review: Pokemon Sword And Shield

Image: The Pokémon Company / Nintendo

We had a Community Review earlier this week for Jedi Fallen Order, but there's no way the week could pass without getting some judgement on a brand new Pokemon.

Sure, people are still complaining about Bexit. I'm on board with that, mainly because there is a Psyduck-sized hole in my heart that no Naruto-running Lucario can fix. But on the whole the actual game has a degree of liveliness to it and vibrancy that's really pleasing.

Some users are still frustrated about the graphics and the length of the game, although reports on the latter are wildly inconsistent. Some users have shown screenshots of them finishing within 16 or 17 hours, while others have taken almost that same length of time to reach the first gym.

In something that's not a huge surprise for the Switch, performance is a little up and down. Dynamaxing as a concept isn't something I'm wholly convinced by, and the loudest voices on social media are a bit mixed about it as well, but the transitions are at least fun to watch.

How have you found Sword & Shield so far? Importantly, which one did you buy, how long have you played so far, and how have you found Galar?