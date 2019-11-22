Bodybuilder Does A Mean Chun-Li Cosplay

PUMA Would Like To Sell You $160 Gaming 'Socks'

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

'Pokémon Sword' And 'Pokémon Shield' Had The Most Successful Launch Of Any Pokémon Game To Date

Image: The Pokémon Company / Nintendo

“Pokémon Sword” and “Pokémon Shield,” the latest entries in Nintendo’s massively popular franchise, had the highest grossing launch of any Pokémon game to date. Nintendo of America announced that the game sold more than 6 million copies worldwide during its opening weekend, including more than 2 million units sold in the U.S.

In “Pokémon Sword” and “Pokémon Shield,” players travel through a new region of the Pokémon world, encountering dozens of new collectible monsters and using them to battle and trade with friends. They’re the first brand new Pokémon games for the Nintendo Switch, and they’re already among the best-selling Switch games of all time one week after release.

“Pokémon Sword and Shield” are selling faster than last year’s “Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!” and “Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!,” which sold about 1.5 million copies in their first two weeks. “Let’s Go, Pikachu!” and Let’s Go, Eevee” were remakes of the original 1996 games, “Pokémon Red” and “Pokémon Blue.”

The Pokémon Company says the core Pokémon games have sold more than 240 million copies worldwide, not including spin-offs like “Pokémon Detective Pikachu” and “Pokémon Mystery Dungeon.” As the 8th generation of Pokémon games, “Sword” and “Shield” bring the total number of Pokémon to nearly 1,000, though not all of the Pokémon can be caught in the latest games.

Pokémon Fans, I Need Y'all To Shut Up About Dexit

I’m not new to this Pokémon shit. When I was a knuckleheaded young master, high off Black Radberry Now &amp; Laters and bedevilled by the vicious thrill of the Safari Zone, I decided that I would catch them all.

Read more

The Nintendo Switch is the year’s best-selling video game console, and “Pokémon Sword” and “Pokémon Shield” will make the Switch even more appealing during the holiday season. Nintendo in September released the $299 Switch Lite, a portable-only version of the console, offering Pokémon fans a familiar handheld experience for a lower price.

This article originally appeared on Business Insider. Read the original story here.

Comments

  • LonewandererD Guest

    Article claims it has the most successful launch but only mentions one other event game in the franchise, Lets Go. Other articles I’ve seen which look at other main line games actually have sword and shield lagging behind

    0
  • Andy @andy

    Could have sworn I read somewhere that Ultra Sun and Moon did better at 7.2million..

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au microsoft project-scarlett tag-xbox xbox-2020 xbox-series-x

It's Not Xbox Series X, It's Apparently Just Xbox

Know how everyone was making jokes about what the next Xbox would be called, and it turned out to be the Xbox Series X? There's just one problem - it's not called that, with Microsoft clarifying in a new interview that all future iterations of their console will simply be called "Xbox".
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles