How To Watch The Latest Pokémon Sword And Shield Direct In Australia

Pokémon Sword and Shield is getting a brand new Nintendo Direct tonight. While details are scarce, it’s expected the presentation will show off the upcoming Crown Tundra DLC, the final installment in Pokémon Sword and Shield’s expansion pass.

The Crown Tundra DLC will unlock a gorgeous snowy region filled with new towns, new Pokémon and the ability to explore dark Pokémon dens. It’s also set to introduce brand new and returning legendary Pokémon with teaser art showing off sick regional variants of Moltres and Zapdos alongside two mystery legendaries.

Outside of these hints, we don’t know a lot about Crown Tundra.

As with any Pokémon game, the internet is rampant with rumours and teasers about the content inside the DLC pack. Some sources claim the DLC pack will add in support for every previous gen Pokémon (although this is unlikely), while other rumours point to Crown Tundra heavily involving legendary Pokémon Zygarde based on a rumoured data mine. The two new legendaries on the Crown Tundra poster also vaguely resemble Zygarde, so there could be some truth to the rumour.

We’ll just have to wait and see what the showcase tonight reveals. It’s unlikely to be a massive presentation, but we should get a solid glimpse into the new DLC and potentially learn its release date.

Previous DLC pack, Isle of Armour, introduced new moves, rare items, Pokémon and locales so expect Crown Tundra to open up the game in the same way with an equal (or larger) amount of content for players.

The latest Pokémon Direct, focusing on upcoming content for Pokémon Sword and Shield, is set to go live at 11:00 p.m. AEST on Tuesday, September 29 (that’s today!)

You’ll be able to catch all the action via the Nintendo YouTube page or stay tuned to social media for all the latest updates.

What are you hoping to see from the latest Pokémon Sword and Shield story chapter? Still bitter about the National Dex? Tell us about it in the comments below.