Poll: People In Japan Reveal Which Famous Game Franchises They Haven't Played

Have you played every big-time game franchise? Are there any well-known game series you haven’t checked out? In Japan, a recent poll asked people about which famous series they haven’t played.
There were 2,362 votes in this Goo Ranking poll. Here are the top responses.
16. Persona series - 44 votes
15. Taiko no Tatsujin series - 46 votes
14. Nobunaga’s Ambition series - 47 votes
13. Kingdom Hearts series - 57 votes
12. Yokai Watch series - 58 votes
11. Smash Bros. series - 61 votes
9. Momotaro Dentetsu series - 63 votes
9. Yakuza series - 63 votes
8. Splatoon series - 72 votes
7. Animal Crossing series - 75 votes
6. Resident Evil series - 76 votes
5. Pokémon series - 93 votes
4. The Legend of Zelda series - 97 votes
3. Monster Hunter series - 180 votes
2. Final Fantasy series - 223 votes
1. Dragon Quest series - 249 votes
Who would’ve thought that one, two, and three would be some of the biggest selling game franchises in Japan?
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink