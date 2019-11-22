Poll: People In Japan Reveal Which Famous Game Franchises They Haven't Played

Image: Square Enix, Nintendo, Capcom

Have you played every big-time game franchise? Are there any well-known game series you haven’t checked out? In Japan, a recent poll asked people about which famous series they haven’t played.

There were 2,362 votes in this Goo Ranking poll. Here are the top responses.

16. Persona series - 44 votes 15. Taiko no Tatsujin series - 46 votes 14. Nobunaga’s Ambition series - 47 votes 13. Kingdom Hearts series - 57 votes 12. Yokai Watch series - 58 votes 11. Smash Bros. series - 61 votes 9. Momotaro Dentetsu series - 63 votes 9. Yakuza series - 63 votes 8. Splatoon series - 72 votes 7. Animal Crossing series - 75 votes 6. Resident Evil series - 76 votes 5. Pokémon series - 93 votes 4. The Legend of Zelda series - 97 votes 3. Monster Hunter series - 180 votes 2. Final Fantasy series - 223 votes 1. Dragon Quest series - 249 votes

Who would’ve thought that one, two, and three would be some of the biggest selling game franchises in Japan?