Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl - Gold Releases On The Nintendo Switch On February 14, 2020.

Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl - Gold releases on the Nintendo Switch on Feb. 14, 2020. The colourful action RPG is made by Level-5, makers of Dark Cloud and the Ni no Kuni games. It is an expanded port of the previously Japanese only 3DS game The Snack World: Treasurers.
