Titanfall 2 And Monster Energy Supercross Are December's PS Plus Games

If you haven’t played Titanfall 2 yet, I only played it recently, but that means I can now be appalled at you for not playing it. Lucky for us all, it’s one of December’s PlayStation Plus games.

Alongside Titanfall 2, PlayStation Plus members can get Monster Energy Supercross—The Official Video game, which appears to be about bikes and energy drinks. As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active PlayStation Plus membership. They’re both available December 3 to January 6.