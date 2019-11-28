Titanfall 2 And Monster Energy Supercross Are December's PS Plus Games

Bodybuilder Does A Mean Chun-Li Cosplay

If you haven’t played Titanfall 2 yet, I only played it recently, but that means I can now be appalled at you for not playing it. Lucky for us all, it’s one of December’s PlayStation Plus games.

Alongside Titanfall 2, PlayStation Plus members can get Monster Energy Supercross—The Official Video game, which appears to be about bikes and energy drinks. As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active PlayStation Plus membership. They’re both available December 3 to January 6.

Comments

  • randomabuse @randomabuse

    If it gets more people playing titanfall2, then fantastic.

  • slipp3r @slipp3r

    Awesome. I’ve been wanting to get back into titanfall for ages but believe it is impossible to find a game. Hopefully this gives it a decent boost in player base. Plus the single player story is excellent

