Here’s December 2020’s PlayStation Plus Games

Riley MacLeod

Published 31 mins ago: November 26, 2020 at 3:50 am -
Screenshot: Sony

There are three games in December’s PlayStation Plus lineup. Last month also saw the lineup depart from its disappointing standard of two, though the third game, Bugsnax, was only available to PS5 owners. December’s three games are available on PS4 and PS5, since the PS4 titles are backwards compatible with PS5. As always, the games are only “free” if you have an active PS Plus membership.

December’s PS Plus games are:

  • Worms Rumble (PS5 and PS4 version)

  • Just Cause 4 (PS4 version)

  • Rocket Arena (PS4 version)

