Here’s February 2021’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

February’s PlayStation Plus games are great. You get Destruction AllStars for PS5, and the storied Control: Ultimate Edition as either the PS4 version or PS5 version. As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active PlayStation Plus membership.
PS5
-
Destruction AllStars
PS4
-
Control: Ultimate Edition (also available on PS5)
-
Concrete Genie
Destruction AllStars will be available for two months, until April 5, while Concrete Genie and Control are available until March 1.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in