See Games Differently

PS5 Launch Game Destruction All-Stars Delayed To February

Ari Notis

Published 3 hours ago: October 27, 2020 at 2:35 am -
Filed to:delay
destruction all starsnewsps5
PS5 Launch Game Destruction All-Stars Delayed To February
Screenshot: Sony

Destruction All-Stars, one of a handful of planned launch titles for the PlayStation 5, will no longer be available even close to day one. According to a post on the PlayStation Blog, it’ll be available some time in February 2021. On the plus side, it’ll be available for two months at no additional cost to members of PS Plus. (Before today’s news, it was planned as a $US70 ($98) release.)

First announced during a summer Sony event, Destruction All-Stars is an action derby game in which you, well, destroy other derby cars. You can also get out of your car for some good old-fashioned punching and drop-kicking. It looks suitably bonkers, and has some serious Rocket League vibes. Kotaku’s Zack Zweizen pointed to it as one of the games he was most looking forward to on the new machine. (Sorry, Zack!)

This news reduces the already thin PS5 launch line-up — at least compared to PlayStations past. Among other remaining titles, Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Sackboy: A Big Adventure — both of which will be available for the PS4 as well — will still be available at launch. As will the shiny remake of Demon’s Souls. Of course, Sony says the lion’s share of the PS4 catalogue will be backward compatible. And plenty of third-party games, including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Destiny: Beyond Light, will be available day one, too.

Here’s The PlayStation 5’s Launch Lineup

Today, in a 40-minute showcase, Sony finally pulled back the curtain on the price and release date for the PlayStation 5. The base edition will cost $US500 ($700) ($US683 ($957)), the all-digital $US400 ($560) ($US546 ($765)), and both will be available stateside on November 12. While terrific to finally get some confirmed info after...

Read more

Everything We Know About The PlayStation 5

In June, during an 85-minute event called “The Future of Gaming,” Sony finally revealed the PlayStation 5. Between the presenters who may not have been human, we got a thorough look at plenty of video games (and some technical stuff, too). The info feed surrounding the PS5 has been a...

Read more
Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.