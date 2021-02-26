See Games Differently

Here’s March 2021’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

Ethan Gach

Published 2 hours ago: February 27, 2021 at 12:15 am -
Image: Square Enix
PlayStation Plus seems to be on a roll right now with another great slate of games. There are, count’em, four games, headlined by the excellent Final Fantasy VII Remake, which released less than a year. As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active PlayStation Plus membership.

February’s PS Plus games are:

PS5

  • Maquette

PS4

  • Final Fantasy VII: Remake
  • Remnant: From the Ashes

PSVR

  • Farpoint

Note that the version of Final Fantasy VII: Remake being offered here isn’t eligible for the PS5 upgrade revealed during yesterday’s State of Play livestream, which is a bummer but not totally surprising. Also a reminder that February’s PS Plus game Destruction AllStars will remain available throughout March, after which it will cost $US20 ($25).

