Valve Is Not Making Any More Steam Controllers

We are gathered here today to bid farewell to the Steam Controller, the little gamepad that could in some cases, but couldn’t in others, because it made people’s hands hurt. Its haptic pads are tickling the fingers of angels now.
Currently, Valve’s maiden foray into the world of long-distance game manipulation is on sale for $7 (plus shipping, which can be pricey depending on your location)—90 per cent off its original price. There’s also a notice on the controller’s store page that reads “limited quantity remaining.” The Verge touched bases with Valve and found out that after the current batch of Steam Controllers, there won’t be any more. So this is a fire sale, basically.
It’s a bit of a bummer. On one hand, the Steam Controller is perhaps the most customisable controller ever conceived, with a small but dedicated community creating custom configurations for nearly every game under the sun, modding the controller itself, and even coming up with clever control schemes for people with disabilities and others for whom more traditional controllers aren’t an option.
But on the other, awkwardly clenched hand, the rumble-based haptic pads—which took the place of more traditional joysticks—never quite felt comfortable, despite their tremendous versatility. The Steam Controller was a fascinating experiment whose legacy lives on in things like Valve’s Index VR controllers, which give off impressively nuanced haptic feedback.
At this point, it’s not clear if Valve will ever take another crack at the Steam Controller concept. Kotaku emailed Valve to ask if a Steam Controller 2.0 is in the cards, but did not hear back in time for publication. For now, the company’s hardware endeavours seem pointed in the direction of virtual reality, especially with Half-Life: Alyx on the way.
As such, I think it’s only appropriate that we all press F—or whatever Steam Controller button you’ve mapped F to—to pay respects to the little controller that did its best and looked like a cool robot owl while doing it. That’s more than most of us can say, and for that, it should be applauded.
Really hate my steam controller.
Weird shape. Ultra loud clicks. Stiff analog stick. Small, rough touchpads. And personally cannot stand gyro controls.
I wish Valve was as clever as Sony. Focus on making incredible single player (non-GaaS) games for your platform and people will flock to it. You can collect your 30% cut on all digital sales without worry.
Instead they give us number of trashy “e-sport” games designed to sell skins. A hilariously bad controller. In-home streaming (which works terribly for me) and now freaking VR.
I think they’re off their heads. They’ve obviously trying to be forward thinking.. but they’ve forgotten the core of the business they’re in. It’s games. And it’s why Sony and Nintendo are currently so strong and why Microsoft has been playing catch up. It’s also why Epic is gaining traction with the younger gen. People follow the quality single player games.
lol Epic is gaining traction with younger gen BECAUSE of a multiplayer game designed to sell skins - Fortnite.
That’s not a very good long-term strategy though, is it.
Have you noticed all the games they pay exclusive rights for are high quality single player?
Anyway my post wasn’t about Epic. It’s about Valve dropping the ball. Again and again.
I agree with a lot of the criticisms of the controller (except the shape). Gyro controls have potential, but I could never get the hang of them.
I'm personally sad they never took off so that Valve could iterate on the design and just make everything a bit nicer. Smooth off those rough edges, so to speak.
It wasn't like other controllers, and that's what made it special.
Sure. And some people love gyro. Just like some people love VR.
Can’t see either ever really taking off. Too many who really don’t enjoy the experience.
Clarification: When I said I was sad they never took off, I mean the Steam controllers themselves, not gyro controls specifically. My statement was ambiguous.
By the time VR tech gets to an acceptible level and price point for widespread adoption, it'll be leapfrogged by AR.
Except Valve are raking in ridiculous amounts of dollars by not doing what you're suggesting. They made (at least) in excess of 40 million from The International this year. Valve's core business no longer appears to be making games - it's maintaining a platform that sells games.
Sony are "strong" mainly due to Naughty Dog and their vehement fans, and Nintendo are the same. I couldn't give two hoots about Nintendo games, but people keep lapping up the same rehashes every year with nearly the same slavish eagerness of Call of Duty drones.
I know plenty of people who actually really love the Steam Controller and the vast customisation that it offers.
I wish Sony was as clever as Valve.
But what I really wish is that we still had great developer houses like old school BioWare, Bullfrog... more people like CD Projekt Red.
I see. You like a shit-tier developer who puts no money into developing top tier single player games... instead focusing all their development on an online store and skinnerbox esport trash.
You’re off your head.
Because of Sony, this generation we have The Last of Us, Uncharted 4, Spider-Man, God of War and Horizon: Zero Dawn.
Because of Nintendo, we have legendary classics like BOTW and Mario Odyssey.
Because of Valve, we have DOTA 2... and Artifact. And now a VR game, which 1% of gamers can even play, because they don’t have the balls to finish the story to the game they started 20 years ago.
enjoy your soy-ny movie games
That is not what I said at all. At no point did I say that I thought Valve was a good game developer. The last good game they released was Portal 2 - 8 years ago. I don't consider DOTA2 to really be a game they created, because it was simply them getting the rights to monetarily back someone else's creation. You are the one off your head.
Secondly, you've listed some of the most chronically overrated games of the past few years. For starters, The Last of Us is a great... b grade TV zombie mini-series... delivered with big budget graphics and absolutely awful game mechanics. The story is woefully predictable, and simultaneously horrendously inconsistent in its writing. I think it would be an amazing game... for anyone who has never played a game before.
So yeah, no, I don't like shit-tier developers. That's why I didn't list any in my "great developer houses".