Seven Games That Were Almost My Game Of The Decade

The Cost Of Being A Woman Who Covers Video Games

A 6-Year-Old Game Has Won A Steam Award, Again

Black Desert Mobile Is Out Globally Today, And It's Good

Black Desert, the fantasy online role-playing game with the character creator we wouldn’t shut up about a few years back, started on PC, then jumped to Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Last year, developer Pearl Abyss released a free-to-play mobile version in Korea, Japan, and Taiwan. Starting today, everybody can play the tablet-taxing MMO on iOS and Android, and yes, it’s still got a pretty beefy character creator.

Rather than a straight-up port of the PC or console version, Black Desert Mobile is its own game. The character classes, setting, and art style are the same, but the rest of the game has been completely revamped for mobile devices. Characters run about the fantasy land with a virtual joystick, using virtual buttons to perform basic and advanced attacks. Experience points are harvested. New, more powerful equipment is collected and equipped.

Character classes are limited at launch, with online five professions to choose from, but more will be added in future updates. The character creator allows players to go deep into facial tweaking, so the series’ hallmark feature is intact.

I’ve not played a lot of the game proper, but so far it’s a pretty standard Korean mobile MMO with Black Desert style. The combat is active and dynamic, though there’s an auto-battle option to make it less so. Players move from quest to quest, either travelling manually or tapping quest text to automatically travel to their next objective.

The best thing about Black Desert Mobile so far, aside from its relatively good looks, is that it is free. Clear up three gigs on your phone or tablet, hit up Google Play or iTunes, and check it out for yourself.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

bioshock-infinite death-threats feature gamergate harassment metroid-other-m sexism surviving-despite-it-all tomb-raider

The Cost Of Being A Woman Who Covers Video Games

Now that it’s 2020, I keep thinking about how it felt to be a woman writing about gender in video games back in 2010.
animals dolphins gta gta-san-andreas gta-vice-city myths rockstar-games sharks

Remembering The Sad Sharks And Dolphins Of GTA San Andreas

When I was younger, about 14, I remember jumping into the waters of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, swimming around and exploring. I did this a lot. I had been playing San Andreas, at that point, for months. And then, I saw something strange. I thought I saw a shark. Digging around online for info it seemed nobody was sure if sharks were in GTA San Andreas. People knew dolphins were in the game, they were very common. But sharks? That was up for debate.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles