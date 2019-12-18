Steam's Best Games For November Include Some Cracking Indies

Seven Games That Were Almost My Game Of The Decade

steam top releases november

Steam's monthly release wrap-up had some surprising faces for November. There were ongoing franchises like Football Manager, Sniper Ghost Warrior and the return of Age of Empires 2, but also some solid indies like Ratropolis, a Redwall-like real-time card game and Lost Ember, where plays take on the role of animals to explore a post-apocalyptic world.

It's pretty common to find big titles in Steam's top releases, it's sweet to see indie games get some love too, particularly ones that are so unique and diverse. More of the great indie titles that topped Steam's list include:

  • Pistol Whip, Cloudhead Games - A cinematic "action-rhythm" FPS
  • Kritika:REBOOT, ALLM Co., Ltd. - An anime brawler with a heap of guns
  • The Legend of Bum-Bo, Edmund McMillen, James Interactive & Ridiculon - A deck-building prequel to The Binding of Isaac
  • Farmer's Dynasty, Toplitz Productions & UMEO Studios - A farming, construction and life simulator sim
  • Warhammer: Chaos and Conquest, Hunted Cow Studios - A free MMORPG and strategy game based in the Warhammer universe

Of course, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Football Manager 2020, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts and Terminator: Resistance all made the list, but AAA games always tend to do well on Steam's top lists.

All in all, it was a solid month for gaming, so it's great to see indies still making their mark felt as our gaming year wraps up.

