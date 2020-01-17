The Best Gaming Podcasts For 2020

Image: Getty

Podcasts are great. Whether you're drifting off to sleep, driving in to work or trying to stay awake on the bus, podcasts are the perfect entertainment on the go. Luckily, for the avid gamer, there's a range of fantastic gaming podcasts around - here are a few of our favourites.

There's nothing "kinda" about Kinda Funny Games Daily — in fact, it's one of the most entertaining gaming news podcasts around. Hosted by Greg Miller, along with a rotating cast of his famous friends, this podcast is released pretty much every weekday, and is equal parts irreverent, ridiculous and informative. If you're looking for a regular gaming news download, you can check out Kinda Funny Games Daily on nearly every podcasting platform, including Spotify, YouTube, Apple Podcasts and more.

Companion to the Kinda Funny Games Daily podcast, this weekly show is a wrap-up of the gaming news of the week hosted by both Greg Miller and Tim Gettys, as well as a range of guests from the Kinda Funny crew. Gamescast is great not just for news, but for deep-dives and important conversations, with topics such as depression gaming given important airtime. You can find Kinda Funny Gamescast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and more.

Aussie gamers Tommy Dassalo, Ben Vernel and Adam Knox have a whopping good time in this weekly podcast, where the lads get together to discuss what they're playing, as well as what's going on in the wonderfully wild world of games. It's fun and very funny, making it perfect for those looking for some lighthearted laughs. It's available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and more.

8-4 Play is a fantastic little podcast from the team at 8-4, a company known for localising Japanese games, notably with titles like Monster Hunter, Nier and more. The team there have a clear passion for Japan, video games, and Japanese video games — and that's exactly what the podcast is about. It presents a fascinating viewpoint, and one that's led by pure excitement. You can find 8-4 Play on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and more.

Our pals over at IGN have a fantastic weekly podcast called Game Scoop!, where they discuss all the last gaming news from the week, right in one place. Game Scoop! is great because it cuts down all the news into episodes that are usually around an hour long — so if you're strapped for time and still want to keep up with the news, it's easy to keep up with. Hosts Daemon Hatfield and Justin Davis are always entertaining, and their banter is sure to keep you in the loop. You can find Game Scoop! on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and more.

Giant Bomb's Giant Bombcast is a gaming news, reviews and interviews podcast that often descends into pure chaos. Take a glance at the latest episode names and you'll see what we mean — "Sonic's Wife", "Bathtub Full of Food", "Favourite Crime" and "Two Two Tacos" are just some of the latest episodes. It's totally hilarious, and kept consistently entertaining by its rapidfire wit and fantastic cast. You can find Giant Bombcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts and more.

Spawn On Me is a podcast that focuses on gamers of colour, as well as diverse games developers in the industry, and it's a great option for those looking for a new perspective. Host Kahlief Adams is an excellent interviewer, and every episode is interesting and insightful, with its focus on minority groups that aren't often given the spotlight in gaming. Spawn On Me is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and more.

Retronauts is great for those with a keen interest in retro games. In each episode, the lively cast aims to explore one facet of video games history, from games like Donkey Kong to Loom and everything in between. For those with even a passing interest in the history of video games, it's fascinating stuff. It's available on PlayerFM, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher.

Andrea Rene, Brittney Brombacher and Kristine Steimer have decades of experience in the games industry, and their enthusiasm for it is totally infectious in this podcast, where they discuss the latest hands-ons, upcoming games and everything else under the sun. It's hilarious, witty and a good, fun time. What's Good Games is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and more.

In this podcast, you can join hosts Heather Anne Campbell and Nick Wiger as they explore the absolute worst and weirdest games that actually did get made. Sure, your definition of 'worst/weird' might differ from theirs, but there's no doubt this one is still a cracking good time all around. The latest episodes focus on Death Stranding (definitely a 'weird' game), WarioWare Inc. and the infamous Custer's Revenge. You can find How Did This Get Played? on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and more.

It would be remiss of me not to mention Kotaku's own fortnightly Splitscreen podcast, where you can join our wonderful U.S. team on a journey through space, time and video games as they discuss the latest releases, upcoming excitements and occasional dives into the world of pop culture. We on the Australian team think it's rather good, but don't take our word for it — you can check it out on Spotify, Stitcher, Apple Podcasts and more.

Of course, this is just the tip of the gaming podcast iceberg, and there's plenty more out there we might not even be aware of. Are you listening to any fantastic ones we haven't talked about? Let us all know about it, and why you love it, below!